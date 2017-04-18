Photo: St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A four-legged friend at the St. Louis County Police Department is getting a special vest.

The department’s K9, Ben, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit, “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Ben is a three-year-old Labrador retriever and is certified in explosive detection, tracking, and article searches. He’s assigned to St. Louis County Police Department Officer Derrick Fort Sr.

Officer Fort has been a handler with the police department since 2015. Ben likes to play catch with his family, meet new people, and take long naps, according to the department.

Vested Interest in K9s is a non-profit located in East Taunton, Massachusetts. Their organization helps to provide bullet and stab protective vest and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies.

Each vest has a value between $1,795 and $2,234.

The vest will be delivered within eight to ten weeks.

