STL man charged in 3-month-old son's death

Jibri Baker | St. Louis Police Department

ST. LOUIS - A father of a 3-month-old boy who was found dead Saturday morning has been charged with his death.

Jibri Baker, 23, of St. Louis was charged with first-degree murder on Sunday in the death of his 3-month-old son, Ayden Baker.

Officer’s responded to the 4100 Block of S. Compton on Saturday on a call of an unresponsive infant, where Ayden was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

According to the charging documents, Jibri admitted to pushing his son's head down into the bed and holding him down until he stopped moving, he then turned him over and noticed he was still breathing and held his nose and mouth closed, causing him to suffocate.

Investigation revealed Ayden’s father, Jibri was responsible for his death. He was taken into custody and charges were issued by the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Baker is being held on $500,000 cash-only bond.

No other information has been made available.

Saint Louis Crisis Nursery wants to remind anyone with overwhelming stress to reach out to their 24 hour helpline: 314-768-3201



