STL native getting people the supplies they need to weather the storm

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - SEPT. 10: Trees bend in the tropical storm wind along North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state September 10, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. - The worst moments can sometimes bring out the best in others. One St. Louis native now owns a business in West Palm Beach, Florida. For days, she’s been getting people the supplies they need. And she’ll stay open for as long as she can.

Kelly Walsh owns a gas station. Whenever there is a break in the storm, she runs to and from work so that she can provide water, food, and gas to people who really need it.

“You can actually hear the whistle,” Walsh said, describing the sounds of the storm. “They always say it sounds like a train and it really does."

While the storm howls, she said one of the hardest parts is not being able to see what is going on because of the boarded up windows.

“Not being able to see, just having to hear everything that’s going on, it's really scary,” Walsh explained.

Walsh said her gas station still has gas, ice and a restaurant, so she’s trying to make her supplies available to all who need.

“People have been coming and coming,” she explained. “Because as soon as the power went out, they have to run the generators and without gas, you can’t run the generators."

Walsh stayed at her West Palm Beach gas station through Saturday’s 3 p.m. curfew.

“We've been over there once [Sunday] to check on everything and we actually had people trying to come in."

Meanwhile, family and friends back home in St. Louis are anxiously awaiting calls and texts with updates.

"Everyone keeps calling and texting me and as long as I have service, I’ll keep answering,” Walsh explained.

© 2017 KSDK-TV