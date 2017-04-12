STL police officer being transported to Colorado hospital

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis police officer who was injured in a traffic accident in March is being transferred to a rehabilitation hospital in Colorado.

The officer, who has not been identified, was injured in an accident on March 17.

The officer is being transferred for further treatment to Craig Hospital, which is the same hospital Hazelwood Officer Craig Tudor and Ballwin Officer Michael Flamion were transferred to. Tudor was in a serious car accident on Aug. 25, 2016 and Flamion was shot in the neck on July 8, 2016 during a traffic stop.

No other information has been provided on the officer's condition.

