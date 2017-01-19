KSDK
STL Public Library hit by ransomware attack

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 12:49 PM. CST January 19, 2017

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Public Library computer system has been hit with a ransomware attack.

Jen Hatton, PR manager for the library system, says a hacker organization has blocked their server and is demanding tens of thousands of dollars to release their computers back to them.

The attack has affected all 700 computers at 16 library branches.

No library visitors can currently use the computers until the problem is solved. The library's technology staff is working with the FBI.

While the computer system is down, patrons are also not able to check out books.

