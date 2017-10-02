STL radio DJ in Las Vegas during mass shooting
At least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in Las Vegas shooting. 5 On Your Side has been in contact with St. Louisans in Vegas. One of those is 105.7 The Point radio DJ Scott Rizzuto. He says he was not near the concert, but was leaving the Mirage after see
KSDK 6:54 AM. CDT October 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vandals 'running amok' in south St. Louis neighborhood
-
Police investigate officer-involved shooting
-
Church dedicates building to Officer Snyder
-
Protesters return to The Galleria
-
Local football teams shows support for police
-
Protesters help register new voters
-
Stranger punches woman near Central West End
-
Top highlights from Week 4 around the NFL
-
Thieves targeting cars donated to nonprofit
-
Man behind KSDK's 10 p.m. news wakes up from surgery paralyzed
More Stories
-
At least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in Las Vegas…Oct. 2, 2017, 3:13 a.m.
-
PHOTOS | Fatal shooting on Las Vegas stripOct. 2, 2017, 2:53 a.m.
-
Terror of Las Vegas mass shooting captured on social mediaOct. 2, 2017, 4:20 a.m.