STL veterans group offering boxes for babies

A local veterans group wants to put babies in cardboard boxes.

Some doctors say a cardboard box is actually the safest place for a newborn to sleep. It's also a much cheaper option than pricey cribs and bassinets.

Parents in Finland started the idea - it's a country with a much lower rate of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome than the U.S.

A local nonprofit group called Combat Boots and High Heels wants to help parents in Missouri get their own baby boxes. Members of the group have been putting together the boxes, which can be picked up at a distribution center in St. Charles.

If you're the parent of a newborn and you would like to get one, there are a few steps you need to complete.

All that information is available at https://www.combatbootsandhighheels.org/operation-baby-box.

