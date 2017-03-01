STL Zoo nominated for Best Zoo in U.S.

(Photo: Philip Leara via flickr, Custom)

ST. LOUIS – This past summer the St. Louis Zoo was voted the number one free attraction in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contest. Now, our beloved zoo has been nominated for the Best Zoo in the nation!

The contest says the St. Louis Zoo made the list because of its stunning diversity of animals - more than 600 species in total – their stellar Sea Lion Sound exhibit, and educational presentations. Let’s not forget that it’s free to the public.

The St. Louis Zoo is in the top spot right now, but the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson is not far behind.

Anyone can vote in this contest! You have until 11 a.m. CT on March 27 to cast your vote. Vote now, vote often, and help the St. Louis Zoo stay on top!

