STL Zoo voted 'Nation's Best Zoo'

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Zoo was voted as the ‘Best Zoo’ in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest.

Our beloved zoo was one of 20 nominated zoos across the country. Last year the St. Louis Zoo was voted ‘Best Free Attraction.’

“After being voted America’s Top Free Attraction in 2016, we’re humbled to be chosen now as the Best Zoo by our dedicated fans in the St. Louis region, across Missouri and friends around the country,” said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., Dana Brown President and CEO, Saint Louis Zoo. “Our visitors, volunteers, members, generous donors, employees, and especially the taxpayers of St. Louis City and St. Louis County are the real champions. It’s through their strong support that we can provide superior care for the animals, save wildlife in wild places, connect people with nature, and offer a great place to spend time with friends and family members.”

