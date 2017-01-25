KSDK
STLFD put out fire at Giovianni's on The Hill

No word yet on any injuries, or a cause of the fire.

Sam Clancy, KSDK 4:56 PM. CST January 25, 2017

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis firefighters worked to put out a fire at Giovanni's restaurant on The Hill Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the St. Louis Fire Department just after 4 p.m., the fire broke out on the second floor of the restaurant on the 5200 block of Shaw.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story when more information becomes available.

