Flames coming from the second-story window at Giovanni's Restaurant on The Hill. Photo Credit: Patrick Gaffney (Photo: Patrick Gaffney, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis firefighters worked to put out a fire at Giovanni's restaurant on The Hill Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the St. Louis Fire Department just after 4 p.m., the fire broke out on the second floor of the restaurant on the 5200 block of Shaw.

5200 Shaw - Two story restaurant; #fire on the second floor. Multiple lines deployed. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/xizB4s3RWU — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 25, 2017

