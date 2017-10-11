Stockley demonstrations echo St. Louis protests of the past

Some of the protests in St. Louis today echo the civil rights protests in the 1940's.

St. Louis was one of the first cities to have people take part in the massive lunch sit-in movement. They were started by 5 women in St. Louis in 1944. They would say "If my husband and sons are fighting in World War II, they shouldn't be discriminated against at local lunch counters and department stores." Their popular slogan was: "A Nazi bullet knows no color."

Jody Sowell, the Missouri History Museum's director of exhibitions and research, said the carrying of the American flag during marches and protests and cross-racial alliances are just a few of the similarities between the St. Louis protests during the civil rights era and the protests taking place now.

There is an interactive map showing when the lunch sit-ins started across the country inside the #1 in Civil Rights: The African American Freedom Struggle in St. Louis exhibit at the Missouri History Museum.

The free exhibit will be in place until April of next year. For more information, click here.

© 2017 KSDK-TV