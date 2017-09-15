Stockley found not guilty: Local leaders issue statements

Accused murderer Jason Stockley, 36, leaves court after his fate was placed in the hands of a judge. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Local leaders and politicians issue statements after former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty of murder by a judge’s ruling after a bench trial.

Related: Stockley found not guilty of murder by judge's ruling

Mayor Lyda Krewson:

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Anthony Lamar Smith, our police, judge, prosecutor, our citizens who find no comfort or justice, and everyone involved in this difficult case.

"I am appalled at what happened to Anthony Lamar Smith. I am sobered by this outcome. Frustration, anger, hurt, pain, hope and love all intermingle. I encourage St. Louisans to show each other compassion, to recognize that we all have different experiences and backgrounds and that we all come to this with real feelings and experiences. We are all St. Louisans. We rise and fall together.

As Mayor, I will continue to work to create a more equitable community and do everything possible to keep all St. Louisans safe.”

Kim Gardner, St. Louis Circuit Attorney:

“I’m disappointed with the court’s finding. “I know there are better ways we can do this if we join together to make the system work for us all.”

St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones:

"First, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of Anthony Lamar Smith. Anthony isn’t just someone whose name will be synonymous with Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Michael Brown, and the other black men who died in officer involved shootings. He was a father, son, friend, and real person.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. As a mother, I cannot imagine their loss.

Judge Wilson’s decision leaves me with more questions than answers. Officer Jason Stockley yelled he would kill Smith on a recording less than a minute before ultimately doing so, yet he walks out of court today a free man.

"Jason Stockley’s acquittal will lead to protests and disruptions in the coming days and weeks. I do not advocate violence in response to the Wilson verdict. At the same time, the ultimate measure of how our community deals with this verdict is not how quickly we are able to get back to business, but whether we implement policy changes addressing injustice, racism, and inequality. We can no longer prioritize short-term order over long-term justice."

Interim St. Louis PoliceChief Lawrence M. O’Toole:

"Today, Honorable Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson announced a not guilty verdict in the trial of ex- St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley for the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith on December 20, 2011. Throughout the investigation, our Department fully cooperated with both state and federal authorities as they examined the facts of the case. Judge Wilson rendered his ruling and as citizens of this community we must respect the judicial process.

"While we know emotions are running high, our number one priority is protecting and serving our citizens. We ask that citizens who choose to demonstrate, do so peacefully.

"We are committed to ensuring every citizen’s First Amendment rights, however, we are equally committed to enforcing the laws of our city while upholding our core values of service, integrity, leadership and fair treatment to all. We will continue our mission to strengthen community relationships and implement meaningful reforms that build trust among the citizens we serve."

Sen. Jamilah Nasheed:

“No outcome of this trial could ever bring back the life of Anthony Lamar Smith, a young man shot to death by Jason Stockley,” said Sen. Nasheed. “I stand with the peaceful protestors, clergy and activists whose voices rise up, demanding that integrity and accountability be restored to our justice system before another black life is taken too soon.”

© 2017 KSDK-TV