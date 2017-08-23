Stolen 1965 Mustang full of memories

Photos provided by Mary Jo Hartmann O'Connell

CHESTERFIELD, MO. - A Chesterfield couple is looking for answers after their light blue two-door 1965 Ford Mustang was stolen.

Mary Jo Hartmann O’Connell wrote this on her Facebook and it’s been shared thousands of times.

To the O’Connell’s, the car has true sentimental value.

Her husband, John, bought the car when he was 16 years old. Mary Jo says the two went to their first date in the Mustang, along with many concerts and their wedding.

The car was last seen around 9 p.m. on Aug. 16 near the 1300 block of Westmeade Drive.

Police say they’re following up on several leads, but do not have any suspects. Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield police at 636-537-3000.



