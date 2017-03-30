A large lightning bolt strikes behind a storm chaser's moving van. Osage County, Oklahoma. (Photo: Custom)

KSDK -- Strong, perhaps severe storms, are possible across parts of Missouri and Illinois this afternoon. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds although an isolated tornado is possible, especially east and southeast of St. Louis.

The potent storm system which has produced severe weather across the plains Tuesday evening and Wednesday will slowly move through the region Thursday.

The best chance for severe weather in our area will be along the Mississippi River around lunchtime and shift east into Illinois through the afternoon. It will turn much cooler overnight Thursday with scattered showers.

Showers will diminish by Friday morning with a dry start to the weekend.

