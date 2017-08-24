Stray Rescue responds to latest racial discrimination lawsuit

Stray Rescue animal shelter (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A longtime animal shelter in St. Louis is responding to yet another racial discrimination lawsuit filed against it and its leadership.

Through a statement provided by an attorney, Stray Rescue told 5 On Your Side that the latest allegations are false and baseless, and not supported by a shred of evidence.

On Wednesday, 5 On Your Side was the only local television station to report on a new complaint filed in St. Louis Circuit Court by Kristin Boyd of Jefferson County.

It is the second racial discrimination suit filed against Stray Rescue in less than three months. Another former employee previously filed suit, claiming he was fired because he was African-American.

Boyd also alleges that executive staff members at the shelter created a hostile work environment with openly racist comments and behavior.

But the former assistant shelter manager, who began working for Stray Rescue in 2013, argues that pets were also subject to mistreatment.

Her suit claims Stray Rescue actually does put down dogs when it advertises as a "no kill" organization, and that the shelter financially benefited from negligence that allowed a deadly distemper outbreak to spread last year, killing 43 dogs.

"That's not what we stand for. I'm not going to work at a no kill shelter and kill dogs," Boyd told 5 On Your Side during an interview Wednesday.

Boyd said in January 2017, four days after she voiced her concerns to Stray Rescue leadership, she was fired for being "insubordinate" and "raising her voice" to founder Randy Grim.

Boyd alleges Grim called her and her boyfriend to pick a fight while they were on vacation, and appeared to be drunk or high at the time of the conversation.

But in a new statement from the non-profit, Stray Rescue says it's adopted policies and procedures to prevent and remedy all forms of illegal discrimination.

"Stray Rescue has not violated the Missouri Human Rights Act or behaved in any sort of reckless or negligent manner," the statement said.

The statement goes on to say that Boyd is just seeking publicity and wanting to "avoid" why she was fired from Stray Rescue.

According to the statement from the shelter, Boyd "was very upset when she attempted to adopt a stray animal" and Stray Rescue "refused to allow the adoption" because her boyfriend had been convicted of animal cruelty.

The statement said Boyd became "irate, profane, threatening and belligerent" when she learned someone else was able to adopt the pet.

5 On Your Side went through court records and learned that the man in question pled guilty in 2013 to one misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty in St. Clair County, Illinois.

According to court records, he completed 18 months of probation for having a pitbull in a closed and filthy garage during extreme heat with not a lot of water or food.

Through an attorney, Boyd said she never lived with the man.

She also said she kept the dog she was interested in adopting every weekend without any issue about it or her boyfriend.

It wasn't until she raised concerns over the alleged mistreatment and discrimination inside Stray Rescue that she was denied the adoption, Boyd said.

