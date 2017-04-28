Ballwin officer Mike Flamion

A Ballwin police officer who was wounded in the line of duty will be honored Saturday.

Officer Mike Flamion was shot and paralyzed during a traffic stop last July.

In the days that followed, the kids at Selvidge Middle School showed their support for Officer Flamion by tying blue ribbons to trees all over Ballwin.

Saturday, they'll install the new street sign at the school's entrance. The road will be known as "Officer Flamion BPD Parkway."

© 2017 KSDK-TV