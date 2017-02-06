Strong to severe storms possible overnight

Lightning (Photo: Comstock, Getty Images)

The first full week of February is starting off quite spring-like with very mild temperatures and chances for thunderstorms through early Tuesday.

Warm, moist air continues to sweep into the region with a southwest wind at the surface this afternoon ahead of a warm front. That front will lift north through the afternoon into the evening, allowing instability to increase across our area.

Winds in the lower levels of the atmosphere will increase right across the St. Louis area after midnight, increasing our severe weather potential.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area, including the St. Louis metro area, in a slight risk for severe storms tonight into Tuesday morning.

Storms will likely be elevated and not surface-based, meaning the tornado threat will be low, as well as the risk for multiple storms with damaging wind gusts. That said, there could be a few storms that produce winds in excess of 50 mph.





Storms will be fairly scattered, and are expected to form into a messy line out ahead of a cold front that will sweep through Tuesday morning.

Drivers will need to be aware of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and possible hail in the metro area early Tuesday morning between 5-7AM.

Most storms exit east out of our viewing area in Illinois by late morning, leaving us with a very windy and warm Tuesday afternoon. Highs Tuesday could top 70 degrees, with northerly winds settling in Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to plunge into the 30s.





