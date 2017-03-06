Strong to severe storms possible tonight

KSDK -- A line of thunderstorms is expected to move across the St. Louis area late this evening and overnight. Many of the storms will be quite strong, some severe. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible with the strongest storms.

The most likely time for storms in the metro area is from 11 p.m. until about 2 a.m. The rain will quickly push away by daybreak Tuesday. The 5 On Your Side weather team will be tracking the storms on ksdk.com and the KSDK App as needed this evening.

The storms will be developing along a cold front that will sweep across Missouri and Illinois overnight. Gusty winds are expected through the day Monday could gust to near 40 m.p.h. These winds are not associated with thunderstorms.

Winds will again be gusty during the afternoon hours Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky.

