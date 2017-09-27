Student escapes from driver that grabbed him

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

Scary moments for a student walking home from school -- when he's grabbed by a man.

According to school leaders, it happened this afternoon at the intersection of Sims and Breckenridge, not far from Hoech Middle School.

The boy says a stranger in a green pick-up truck offered him a ride three times. When he refused, the boy says the driver got out and grabbed him.

He was able to get away and ran home. His family called the police. He is OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210.

