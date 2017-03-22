Students create art to teach about poison prevention

Blades Elementary School 2nd grader Addison Evans won the grand prize for her poison prevention poster. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A group of artistic students are helping spread an important message.

The Missouri Poison Center celebrated the winners of an art contest this week, to mark National Poison Prevention Week. Local students from different grades created posters to describe the lessons they learned about poison dangers in class.

Wednesday afternoon, the winners for each grade attended a ceremony at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Addison Evans, a second grader from Blades Elementary School, won the grand prize for her poster. It depicts several monsters as poisons around the home.

“I thought that monsters are scary, and poisons are scary too,” she said.

According to the Missouri Poison Center, in 2016 :

3,084 infants (less than one year old) were exposed to poisons

26,442 children (ages 1-12) were exposed to poisons

3,987 teenagers were exposed to poisons

“Poison can happen to anybody in the family,” said Peggy Kinamore, the Education Coordinator at the Missouri Poison Center. “The kids learn this, they take the messages home to their families.”

She said National Poison Prevention Week began with an effort from President John F. Kennedy.

“This has been one of the most successful public health campaigns ever, and we've really reduced the amount of deaths and the amount of people getting sick from poison.”

Sam Feldman, John Lang, and Torin Lopez wont first place for third grade group with a drawing inspired by Pacman. The trio attend St. Monica’s.

“Pacman just popped into my head!” Feldman said.

Lang said they learned a lot of information about poisons during school this year.

“You have to be safe, you have to tell someone before you drink it or eat it or whatever you’re going to do with it,” he said.

The first place winners will get to celebrate with an ice cream party for their classmates. Evans, the grand prize winner, will get to celebrate with a pizza party.

