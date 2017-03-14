Students design custom jacket for classmate

Zach Blakemore is a junior at Timberland High School in the Wentzville School District. He's overcome a lot in his young life. He was born with a disease similar to Spastic Cerebral Palsy, but that hasn't stopped him from being one popular guy at school.

"I know Zach from elementary school and he's pretty popular around the community, I would say," said Timberland senior Molly Benne.

When Benne and three other seniors heard about a challenge Zach was facing, they set out to find a solution.





"He's a sweet kid so it's good to do something nice for him," said senior Lexi Balogh.

After asking for ideas for a class project, the group learned about the lengthy process it takes Zach to put on a jacket.

"The jacket process is really long. It's hard to explain, but every single morning he needs a jacket we know we need to plan an extra 10 minutes or so," said Natalie Mackay, Zach's mom.

The four seniors decided to create "The Zacket." They spent weeks designing and sewing a specialized jacket that their classmate could put on much quicker. It has Velcro straps that his caretakers can easily use and it's complete with a Captain America patch.

"We found out he really likes Captain America. We really wanted to make it special to him, put that little special touch for him," said Balogh.

The jacket and what it represents is special for Zach's mom.

"As a mom, one of the most important to me is people see past Zach's wheelchair and he's a kid just like they are. I think these kids demonstrated that the very best I've seen it done. They realized with simple adaptations, Zach can be just like every other kid," said Mackay.

