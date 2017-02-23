Students from SLPS watch 'Hidden Figures', learn about STEM fields

More than 300 students watched "Hidden Figures" at the Galleria on Thursday. (Photo: KSDK)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO. - More than 300 students from St. Louis Public Schools were treated to a day at the movies. They got a special opportunity to watch the critically acclaimed film, Hidden Figures. The students were from Soldan, Miller, and Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

"With the focus of the movie being about NASA and science, and math, just helping them to see that math and science is a part of their everyday living," said Crystal Ward, i3 program manager with the National Math + Science Initiative.

The National Math + Science Initiative is hosting this screening and showing students like Erik Jones it's possible to have a STEM career.

"I was happy to see it because I feel like there is a lot that we don't know about certain people within black history and I'm glad that this is a story that's being told," Jones said.

The opportunity is especially important for students who may not have seen the movie on their own.

"Especially if there is a family of three to four to five, the movies can be really expensive," Ward said. "So this is a fun opportunity for everyone."

To get an even deeper understanding, after the movie, students talked to STEM professionals from Boeing, Monsanto, and Pfizer. They represented careers in aviation, agriculture, and pharmaceutical.

"It's very important to be able to relate to or see somebody that's very familiar," said Tonya Noble, director for U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps Fighter Sustainment Programs with Boeing Company. "It gives you comfort. It gives you also a target that 'hey I can do it. If she can do it, he can do it, I can do it as well.'"

