Sunday is World Eagle Day at the World Bird Sanctuary

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Celebrate the beginning of spring and learn about our national bird during the 16th annual World Eagle Day at the World Bird Sanctuary this Sunday!

Naturalists will have presentations about the birds throughout the day, along with live eagle shows in the amphitheater there, a behind the scenes tour of the wildlife hospital, and a kids can enjoy eagle themed activities. There is even a chance to get your photo taken with a bald eagle!

Admission is free and the event runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on March 26, 2017. The World Bird Sanctuary is located at 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Road in Valley Park, Missouri.

