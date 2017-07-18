Superintendents urge Gov. Rauner to sign SB1

Several local superintendents met at Brighton North Elementary School Tuesday in support of Senate Bill 1.

BRIGHTON, ILL. - Illinois finally has a budget, but many school leaders are worried they won't get the state money they need before classes begin next month. That's because Governor Bruce Rauner says he'll veto Senate Bill 1 and instead supports his own plan.

Superintendents from the Southwestern, Carrollton, Waverly, Calhoun, Bethalto, and Staunton school districts met at Brighton North Elementary School Tuesday to urge the governor to sign SB1, which has passed the General Assembly. They say, if the governor doesn't sign, many schools may not open on time. They say others may open, but would close before Thanksgiving.

The governor says he'll veto SB1 because it includes a pension plan for Chicago teachers that would come at the expense of all taxpayers. He says his plan would take that pension money and put it toward other districts. He says all school districts would get more money under his plan than with SB1. East St. Louis, for example, would get more than one million additional dollars under the governor's plan.

Still, the superintendents support SB1. Southwestern School District Superintendent Brad Skertich says it's because the bill is the only bill that falls under the evidence-based funding model. He also says it's further along in the process and time is running out.

"There's one bill in, after six years, that has passed in the House and the Senate," Skertich said. "There's one bill that treats all students the same and there's one bill that we've seen the numbers run and verified by ISBE. So that's why we stand by SB1."

© 2017 KSDK-TV