Support dog disappears from front porch

MAPLEWOOD, MO. - A beloved support dog disappears from her front porch. Beyond being man’s best friend, this dog is trained to sense when her owner is in danger and needs medical attention.

Maddie is a 12-year-old Coton De Tulear. One of her owners suffers from epileptic seizures and diabetes. So, Maddie actually knows when something is not quite right.

"It was eerily quiet that day - no trains no cars, nobody seemed to be home,” described Karen Newman of the day Maddie went missing.

Newman was sitting on her front porch, Maddie laying down on the front steps.



“I was sitting right here in this chair,” said Newman, who went inside to answer her ringing phone, maybe two minutes tops, when she came back outside to find Maddie was not where she had left her.



“I walked around the corner,” Newman said. “And then I walked further around the other corner behind us and it's just not like her at all."



The days go by and there has been no word from anyone who might have come across Maddie. Newman said she is not the type to run off.

"That dog is very consistent and she’s very predictable,” she said.

Maddie is not your typical house pet. While she is deaf, her canine sense of smell allows her to detect when her owner, Jamie Stitt, is in need of help. Stitt struggles with several chronic conditions.

“She lets me know, by rubbing up against me, that my sugar is off, so I can check it to see if it’s high or low,” explained Stitt.

Maddie went to all of Stitt’s doctor’s appointments. She even accompanied him to the grocery store.



“Losing her, it’s like a family member,” Stitt said.

Stitt said his seizures are frequent and unpredictable and that he relies on Maddie, especially when no one else is around.



“You've got all the things that remind you of her,” said Stitt. “And for me, I’ve got medical issues where she helps out, so I’m at a loss for that."

The couple is hopeful that if anyone took Maddie, that he or she will have a change of mind and a change of heart.

Maddie has short white curly hair. She was last wearing a turquoise collar with flowers with an engraved tag. Her bottom front teeth are worn down. She weighs 15-pounds.

If you have any information about Maddie, please call Karen Newman at (314) 276-3396 or Jamie Stitt at (314) 276-2823. You can also visit their Go Fund Me page, here.

