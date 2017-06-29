Suspect ID'd in north St. Louis carjacking

KSDK photo (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A bystander was seriously injured after a carjacking suspect crashed a stolen truck in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

Around 11 p.m. officers responded to a carjacking on the 8400 block of Olive. The victim was sitting in his vehicle when another man approached him pointing a black semiautomatic handgun at him. After the victim got out of the vehicle he fled to a local business for help. The victim was not injured.

When officers responded to the scene, the stolen vehicle was traveling eastbound on Olive passing Ferguson and refused to stop. The vehicle eventually crashed on Natural Bridge east of Kingshighway into a second vehicle.

Surveillance video from the Imo’s at the corner of Sheridan and Olive, in University City, provides a glimpse in to the encounter.

“Seems to be a gentleman that comes from the mall across the street and you see him on camera walking up to the truck,” described the Owner of the Imo’s Pizza restaurant, who preferred not to give out his name.

In that video, you see the suspect walk through the parking lot. A few seconds later, the victim comes running in the opposite direction. The victim calls 9-1-1 from Imo’s Pizza.

"He came in, we called the police, they were here within a few minutes,” said the owner. “It happened pretty fast." The owner of Imo’s told five on your side that the victim is his exterminator, who was coming by for a routine appointment.

“He’s just a little shaken up,” he said.

The suspect, 27-year-old Xavior Howard, was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The bystander was transported to a hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Howard was charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony resisting arrest. His bond was set at $100,000.

Officers also discovered Howard's gun was stolen out of St. Louis a few days ago.

