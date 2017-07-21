Suspect on the run after fatal officer-involved shooting

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Police said one man is dead and another is on the loose after an incident that resulted in a fatal officer involved shooting in North St. Louis Thursday night.

Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole said officers with Special Operations Unit recognized a car they said was involved in an assault of a police officer in north St. Louis County on Wednesday night. The officers used spike strips to try to stop the vehicle, but the car continued northbound.

Around 8:40 p.m., the car came to a stop in an alley on the 6100 block of Laura Avenue and Goodfellow in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Two men jumped out of the car and attempted to run. One of the men was armed with a hand gun, and the officers gave chase.

During a struggle, the officers attempted to use a stun gun on the man twice, but it did not work. The officer was knocked to the ground and the suspect pointed the gun at the officer, at which time the officer fired several shots, striking and killing the man.

The second suspect is still on the run and police were using a helicopter and searchlight to try to find him.

The officer was not injured. He is 35 years old and an 11-year veteran of the force. He was placed on administrative leave.

A handgun was recovered at the scene. The vehicle involved was reported stolen in north St. Louis County Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

