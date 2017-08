Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis.

Police confirmed a suspect was shot around 8:15 a.m., but did not provide any details on the suspect’s condition.

The shooting occurred on the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue. It’s unclear if any police officers were injured.

This is a developing story.

