Police: Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting

Police near the scene of an officer involved shooting on the 3800 block of Moffitt. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating after they said a suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened on the 3800 block of Maffitt at around 4:45 Thursday afternoon. They said one suspect was shot, but officers were not. Police said the suspect was still alive.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital with an apparent knee injury.

JUST IN: @SLMPD confirms one officer was transported to the hospital for a knee injury. NOT SHOT. Suspect is alive I am told. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/9Zi6XnMMr4 — Jacob Long (@JacobLong_KSDK) August 31, 2017

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

