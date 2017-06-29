Suspect wanted in connection with store burglary

(Photo: St. Louis Metropolitan PD)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole from a north St. Louis market last month.

The owner of Niko's Market and Grill off the 2400 block of Union said he returned to the counter after being away from it momentarily and noticed the front sales counter was rummaged through. The scratch-off lottery ticker drawer was also emptied.

Investigators concluded the suspect had entered Niko's from the roof by removing ceiling tiles.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the case was asked to call CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

