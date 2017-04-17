Suspects fire at random in early morning shooting

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's help in the search for an early morning shooting that left one injured.

Around midnight Monday, a St. Louis Metropolitan officer was stopped at the intersection of Mullanphy at N. 14th Street when he spotted a man sticking out of the sunroof of a car driving nearby. The man reportedly began to shoot an assault rifle at various people standing around a parking lot down the street. Those in the parking lot then reportedly returned fire.

The officer began to follow the vehicle at which point an unidentified suspect leaned out the passenger side window and fired shots towards the police cruiser. The officer lowered his speed to keep the vehicle in sight, but the suspects were able to get away. The officer was not injured in the altercation.

One 22-year-old female was transported to an area hospital to treat shrapnel in her leg. She was listed in stable condition. Several vehicles and a house sustained ballistics damage from the suspects.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at (314) 231-1212.

