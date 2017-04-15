The scene at the Brentwood MetroLink location. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - UPDATE: MetroLink trains have resumed operation between the Maplewood-Manchester and Richmond Heights stations. Trains are now operating on schedule and passengers are no longer being transported via shuttle between those stations, according to MetroLink.

A suspicious package has halted MetroLink trains near in central St.Louis according to St. Louis police.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, a suspicious package was located near the Brentwood MetroLink station off Hanley Road. Officials said a cylinder wrapped in aluminum with a fuse-like material sticking out was found on the east side of the train tracks.

St. Louis County Police Department became the lead agency in the investigation late Saturday evening. The Arson and Explosive Unit were called in to assist the case.

Metro closed the Brentwood station, and temporarily ceased train operation between the Maplewood-Manchester and Richmond Heights stations. MetroLink Station Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between the Maplewood-Manchester, Brentwood and Richmond Heights stations.

Passengers should expect delays of up to 60 minutes while officials inspect the package.

Rider Alert: A MetroLink Station Shuttle is in effect between Maplewood and Richmond Heights stations. Delays of up to an hour are possible. — Metro (@STLMetro) April 16, 2017

