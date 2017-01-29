Syrian refugees in St. Louis don't expect to ever see family again

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Here in St Louis, nearly 400 Syrian refugees have been resettled since October 2015.

More than 50 percent of them are women and children and almost all of them have family scattered across the globe.

“Refugees are in fact people who are escaping terror the same way that others are in those countries. They are victims, they are not the terrorist themselves,” said Anna Crosslin, executive director of the International Institute of St. Louis.

We talked to two Syrian refugee fathers who are afraid to give their names, because they thought they would be asked to leave the country.

A man wearing a blue jacket is here with his wife and 5 children, but his mother and father are still in Saudi Arabia.

His three sisters meanwhile are stuck in Syria. He says, there is no work, no internet, and they are struggling to survive.

“I am worried I will never see them again, but after the last executive order, I wonder if we will ever meet again or anytime soon,” said the man.

President Trumps executive order effectively has shut the door on refugees, indefinitely for Syrian refugees. The man laments as he recalls hearing about the executive order for the first time.

“We felt sad. We thought we could bring our family and unite, but we can’t. We haven’t seen our family for over 7 years,” said the man.

A man wearing a black jacket was a farmer of vegetables in Syria before the civil war.

He has four sisters trapped in the war torn country.

“They are worried about terrorists and we are worried to, and that is why we came here to live in safety,” said the man.

The two father say, they are afraid Trump’s executive order is just the beginning of their troubles here in the U.S. as refugees.

“We would appreciate the order getting revoked as we love living here. I had the option to go to Canada but I chose America because of everything I heard about it,” said the man wearing the black jacket.

Other Syrian refugees living here in St. Louis say they share similar stories to those of the two father’s we talked to.

One woman is nearly brought to tears as she tells us she is here with five of her 8 children.

Three of her daughters are abroad and she is afraid she will not see them again.

One of them is in Germany, another in Sweden, and the third, a 27-year-old woman with three children of her own, is stuck in Syrian.

She has not seen them for years.

Syrian refugee families tell us they are barely getting by.

The father of five wearing the blue jacket has a job, but says he only brings home 250 dollars a week for his family to survive on.

