A view from the top: Take a ride with the Budweiser Clydesdales

A view from the top of the hitch. Photo by Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV (Photo: JIMMY BERNHARD, JIMMY BERNHARD)

ST. LOUIS – When I think of Cardinals Opening Day in St. Louis, one of the first things that comes to mind is the Budweiser Clydesdales.

It’s a St. Louis tradition for the Clydesdales to take a lap around to warning track at Busch Stadium before the game. It symbolizes the start of the season and that the Cardinals are officially back in town.

Related photos: Cardinals Opening Day in STL

What some people don’t know is the Budweiser Clydesdales deliver beer to area bars and restaurants before making their grand entrance at Busch. The rain put a damper on last year’s delivery, but this year I was lucky enough to be able to jump on the hitch and take a ride while they made their deliveries. (Click here to see photos from 2015)

You can watch the full 20 minute video in the player above, or the 5 minute time-lapse video at the bottom of this story.

Delivering beer with the Budweiser Clydesdales on Opening Day… you can’t get more St. Louis than that!

A VIEW FROM THE TOP: The Budweiser Clydesdale hitch

Time-lapse: Take a ride with the Budweiser Clydesdales

© 2017 KSDK-TV