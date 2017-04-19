ST. LOUIS - A tank was removed Wednesday morning from a business where a deadly explosion took place earlier this month.

On the morning of April 3, a storage tank exploded at Loy-Lange Box Co. on the 200 Block of Russell, it then crashed through the roof of Faultless Healthcare Linen, which is located at 2030 S. Broadway – about 500 feet away. Crews used a crane to remove the piece that went through the roof of Faultless Healthcare Linen.

Four people died from their injuries in the explosion.

The incident is still under investigation by federal investigation.



