Target now offers next-day delivery in St. Louis

Customers in St. Louis can now have groceries from Target Corp. delivered the next day.

Called Target Restock, the program allows shoppers to fill a box up to 45 pounds with groceries and other household essentials like baby products and cleaning supplies and have it delivered the next day. Customers pay a $4.99 shipping charge and must order by 2 p.m. to have it delivered the next day.

St. Louis is among six other regions across the country where the service is offered. Restock is already available in Minneapolis, Denver and Dallas.

“Guests need to keep daily essentials stocked, but finding time to buy them is tough and it can be even more of a challenge when you’re talking about large, bulky items,” Dawn Block, Target senior vice president of digital, said in a statement.

Restock is similar to Amazon's Prime Pantry, which lets customers fill a box with household items and have it delivered the next day for $5.99.

Minneapolis-based Target reported $16.43 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 1.6 percent from the same period last year.

