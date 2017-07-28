Tax dollars promised to police officers in STL Co. may not go to them

St. Louis County Police Department (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Millions of tax dollars promised to police officers in St. Louis County municipalities may not actually go toward officer salaries or even to their departments.

Backers said the "P" in Prop P was for police. And it passed easily in April. The sales tax increase is expected to bring in about $34 million in new revenue for "police and public safety" to be split between municipalities in the county.

But the definition of "public safety" seems to be open to wide interpretation. Most of the cities contacted by 5 On Your Side said while the money will be used for police departments in some fashion, none said the money would go directly to raises - at least not this year.

Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation says it's too soon to know how his city will spend its roughly $2 million portion, but it may not be on police alone.

“I think the voters…to a degree were duped,” said Nation who opposed the tax increase. He says the city has to negotiate any change in pay with the officers’ union but says significant raises are unlikely since Chesterfield officers are already some of the highest paid in the region.

“We're extraordinarily proud of them and the service they provide,” says Nation who told 5 On Your Side the starting salary for a Chesterfield officer is already higher than that of a St. Louis County police officer.

“Just like any other city, we'll be looking at our total budget and seeing where our priorities may be. Our council will make those decisions as to how they want to allocate resources available,” says Nation. “Potholes, I think, can easily be construed to be within the realm of public safety. If you fix the holes in the roads it makes it safer for the vehicles to drive on then I would think that falls in the category.”

But not everyone agrees this is how Prop P money should be spent.

“No pothole don't count in my opinion and a lot of other people's opinions because there is always a need,” says Elizabeth Snyder whose husband Officer Blake Snyder was shot and killed in the line of duty, serving with St. Louis County police.

“The tax paying citizens of the county, including chesterfield, voted to pass Prop P for that reason. So that…our officers would be safer,” says Snyder who says after she posted about the topic on social media she received several calls and messages from others who share her concerns.

“That’s why we were so excited when it pass because, ‘oh, finally our law enforcement is catching a break.’”

The mayor says a portion of Chesterfield's Prop P money will likely go to body cameras for officer.

As for St. Louis County police, the county executive says its roughly $46 million in Prop P money will go to raises and resources for the department.

