(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Malachi Oleskevich, 17, takes the same route home from school every day, but Tuesday afternoon's walk was different. Malachi said a man with a knife approached him under the Kingshighway Bridge near McRee.

“He approached me and pulled out his knife and said, give me your wallet,” Malachi said. “He pointed it toward my gut right here.”

Malachi had nothing material, no phone or wallet, to give up. But, he was armed with valuable knowledge.

“I grabbed his hand like this and bent it back, did a little armbar, pulled the knife out and I walked this way,” he said.

Malachi said he has been learning self-defense moves from his father, Darin, who is an Army reservist. Darin specialized in training soldiers hand-to-hand combat.

“I've been training soldiers for 14 years,” Darin said. “I'm really, really proud. If it was a random student who didn’t know how to defend themselves, we could have had a dead student here.”

After the incident, Malachi and Darin went to the police department to file a police report and turn in the knife.

Malachi said he won’t change his route home from school, and that the man chose the wrong kid to victimize.

“I know what to do in that situation,” Malachi said.

