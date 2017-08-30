Teen facing charges after Nov. crash that killed 2

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, 17-year-old Joneisse Redmond was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the and two counts of second-degree assault. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A 17-year-old girl is facing charges more than six months after a fatal crash that killed two teens and seriously injured two others in Jennings, Missouri.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, 17-year-old Joneisse Redmond was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the and two counts of second-degree assault.

Police said Redmond, who was 16 and unlicensed at the time of the crash, was driving a car with five passengers on Nov. 4, 2016. Police said she told passengers she "was gonna at least try to hit 120" around a curve on the 2500 block of Shannon Avenue when she lost control of the car and crashed into a tree.

Two passengers — 15-year-old Michael Leachman and 16-year-old Theodore Barnett III — were pronounced dead. Two more passengers in the car suffered serious injuries.

The release said Redmond was certified as an adult on July 5 and charged on Aug. 30. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.

