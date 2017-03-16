Suspected attempted robber shot in north STL

ST. LOUIS, MO. - A 16-year-old is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday. According to police, he was shot in the stomach after attempting to rob a business on the 4300 Block of W. Florissant, which is near O'Fallon Park in north St. Louis.

It’s unclear who he was shot by or if there are any suspects in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

