AFFTON, MO. - A teenager is expected to survive after a train hit him in Affton.

St. Louis County Police said the 14-year-old was walking along the tracks near Valcour and Heege. Officers said the teen should be okay.

He's getting treatment at a local hospital.

Police said the teen was wearing headphones when the train hit him.

