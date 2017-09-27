Texas Roadhouse donating all profits on Sept. 27 for hurricane relief

Photo: GoogleMaps

ST. LOUIS - On Wednesday, more than 500 Texas Roadhouse locations will donate 100 percent of its profits to the American Red Cross and other organizations to help communities impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Texas Roadhouse locations, including seven in the St. Louis area will be donating 100 percent of its profits. The St. Louis area locations include, O’ Fallon, Kirkwood, Arnold, Ballwin, St. Charles, Shiloh, Illinois and Edwardsville, Illinois.

© 2017 KSDK-TV