5 On Your Side's Kiya Edwards and the St. Louis Fire Department's Capt. Garon Mosby ride the Slingshot at Fair St. Louis in Forest Park on Tuesday, July 4.

ST. LOUIS - It's an Independence Day tradition still going strong. Families and friends spent the evening at Forest Park for the final hours of Fair St. Louis. The three-day fair will wrap up with a fireworks display at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday.

In the meantime, there are a lot of fun things to do at the fair, including the Slingshot ride. You may remember, there was a mechanical failure with the ride Sunday evening. People were stuck in the air for a good half hour. Capt. Garon Mosby from the St. Louis Fire Department says the Slingshot hasn't had any problems since then. In fact, he was the first person to ride after the issue was resolved.

Mosby also says, overall, there haven't been any other huge emergencies at the fair. However, with the warm weather, firefighters have responded to dozens of people in need.

"From the public safety side of things, it's been a great fair," Mosby said. "The fire department, specifically, we've had 72 patient encounters, but we've only transported six individuals and most of those encounters were heat-related incidents. It's hot out, it's humid, so hydrate yourselves."

Before the fireworks, there are more performances. Dan + Shay was scheduled to perform at 6:15 p.m. while Jake Owen was scheduled for 8 p.m.

© 2017 KSDK-TV