'The Grove' sign damaged by truck

It was an unwelcome sight for a sign welcoming visitors to St. Louis' Grove neighborhood.
Witnesses say a boom on a construction truck hit the bottom of the sign on Manchester Road, taking out a big chunk. Workers responsible for maintaining the sign are assessing the damage.
It may have to be taken down for repairs. Police blocked off the street around the sign as a safety precaution.
No word on how long repairs will take.
