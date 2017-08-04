'The Grove' sign damaged by truck

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

It was an unwelcome sight for a sign welcoming visitors to St. Louis' Grove neighborhood.

Witnesses say a boom on a construction truck hit the bottom of the sign on Manchester Road, taking out a big chunk. Workers responsible for maintaining the sign are assessing the damage.

It may have to be taken down for repairs. Police blocked off the street around the sign as a safety precaution.

No word on how long repairs will take.

