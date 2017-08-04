KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

'The Grove' sign damaged by truck

An unwelcome sight for a sign welcoming visitors to St. Louis' Grove neighborhood.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 6:11 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

It was an unwelcome sight for a sign welcoming visitors to St. Louis' Grove neighborhood.

Witnesses say a boom on a construction truck hit the bottom of the sign on Manchester Road, taking out a big chunk. Workers responsible for maintaining the sign are assessing the damage.

It may have to be taken down for repairs. Police blocked off the street around the sign as a safety precaution.

No word on how long repairs will take.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories