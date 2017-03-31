The lineup: 3 sets of triplets born at MoBap

Photo: Missouri Baptist

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Three sets of triplets were born at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center only weeks apart. The three moms have a long-lasting friendship after their experience.

Dr. Michael Paul delivered the nine babies.

“I have delivered lots of multiples over the years, and the moms are often hospitalized for extended periods of time where they can feel isolated away from their friends and family,” Dr. Paul said. “These three moms all faced similar issues, had the same set of concerns and they learned from and supported each other.”

Just in time for opening day, the sets of triplets took a photo in Cardinals gear.

The Missouri Baptist team caught the families reconnecting to celebrate the start of baseball season, click here for the video.

