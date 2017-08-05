The Muny's Ferris wheel is up for sale

The Muny is hoping to find a buyer for the centerpiece of one of their shows this season.

The Ferris wheel, which is in "good working order", could be yours for the tidy sum of $15,000.

Kwofe Coleman, the Muny's Director of Marketing and Communications, says it cost about that much to purchase and transport the attraction from Pennsylvania.

The Ferris wheel made its Muny debut in this summer's production of All Shook Up. The wheel tips the scales at nearly 8,000 pounds, stands 16 feet tall, and has "freshly powder coated seats". One warning though, the Ferris wheel is being sold as-is and the Muny will not cover the costs for any damages or repairs needed after purchase.

