People are asking a lot of questions about the prospect of a new Major League Soccer stadium an investor group wants to build in the City of St. Louis.

The top three being asked by viewers are:

Why don’t they just play at the former Edward Jones Dome? Why does the new stadium have to be built in the city? Why can’t the people just vote to approve or deny the measure?

Let’s start with why they can’t just play at The Dome.

Why not The Dome?

You may recall back in 2013 an international friendly was held in the dome between Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

For that game, and another between Bosnia and Ivory Coast the following year, real grass was brought in and installed for the teams to play on.

That process took two days to install the grass and an additional two days to remove it at a cost of $200,000 both times.

The 17 home games would tie up the dome for 17 weeks every year, and cut into the convention center’s ability to hold other sporting events and concerts at the dome.

Then there is the problem with keeping the field alive.

Because the dome has a fixed roof causing little sunlight to reach the dome floor, and no irrigation system to water the grass, or drain that water away; the pitch would be dead within a week.

Even after bringing in a whole field for both previous games, the grass had already started to die by the time the games were being played.

Why not in the county?

The second question is, why does the stadium have to be built in the city and not in the county?

According to Bill McDermott, a national soccer commentator for MLS Soccer, it is a league requirement that the stadium be in the central corridor of a major city.

There have been exceptions to this rule for some teams, however McDermott says at least one of those exceptions was because the person paying for building the stadium was a major player in North American soccer circles.

To that end, McDermott says the league is catering to millennials who live, work and use public transportation to the downtown areas. Thus, their mandate is for the stadium be in that area.

Why can't we just vote?

Finally, people wanted to know why they can’t make the ultimate decision by voting.

That is actually the plan, but there are still several steps that need to happen before that comes to pass.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the board of alderman will have a chance to perfect the bill approving the language used on the ballot for such a vote. They could vote on that bill right then and there, or it could hold until that Friday.

On Wednesday, the entertainment tax and the financial agreement bills will be heard by the ways and means committee.

If they both pass through committee, they will go to the full board on Friday for a second reading.

If they pass through the second reading a final vote could be held on them the following Friday, February 10th for final passage.

Once all of that is done, a judge will have final say on if the people will get to vote.

