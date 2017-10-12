Thieves steal truck from sick child's family outside Cardinal Glennon

Police line (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A man who left his truck in a hospital parking garage was surprised to find it missing the next day, and police say the suspects are still on the run.

Tuesday, the victim said he left his truck in the SSM Hospital parking garage around 2 p.m. on the 100 block of South Grand. The next day at around 3 p.m., he noticed his truck was missing.

Police recovered surveillance footage which showed two unidentified men, one driving a white, older-model sedan, and the other occupying a tow truck. They both entered the parking garage and parked near the missing truck, hooking it to the tow truck. They then exited the garage, heading in an unknown direction.

The truck is a 1993 Chevrolet C/K. The victim said his firearm was inside the car when it was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

