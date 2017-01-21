Thousands head downtown for St. Louis Women's March

(Photo: Ludwig, Brittany)

Thousands of women took to the streets of downtown St. Louis this morning to participate in the Women's March. The St. Louis Women's March ran in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington D.C.

The march started at 18th and Market around 9 a.m. and headed east where it ended at Luther Ely Smith Square near the Gateway Arch.

Once the march made it to Luther Ely Smith Square several speakers addressed the crowd.

