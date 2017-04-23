Three firefighters injured during fire, taken to hospital

Generic Firefighting gear (Photo: dmfoss, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Three firefighters were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after a roof collapse during a fire in St. Louis.

A spokesman for the St. Louis Fire Department said the three firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fire on the 3400 block of California Avenue resulted in a roof collapsed.

All three firefighters were released from the hospital later Sunday, and two of them were back on active duty the same day. The third firefighter is expected to make a full recovery but will be in "light duty status", the firefighter spokesman said.

